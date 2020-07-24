Toni Preckwinkle, former NBA player Stephen Jackson to unveil Cook County violence prevention funding effort

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to unveil a Cook County violence prevention funding effort Friday afternoon.
Former NBA player and activist Stephen Jackson is scheduled to join Preckwinkle at the Austin Peoples Action Center on Chicago West Side.
The effort comes as President Donald Trump announced a new federal anti-crime initiative Wednesday afternoon. The initiative is aimed at combating violence in American cities, including expanding a federal law enforcement presence in Chicago.
There will be hundreds of federal agents sent to Chicago to fight crime, Trump said.
Trump spent much of his "help is on the way" announcement Wednesday zeroing in on Chicago crime statistics, rattling off death tolls and killing records set and broken.
