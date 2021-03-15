Chicago non-profit supports parents after pregnancy loss

CHICAGO -- The Baby Spirit Foundation provides pregnancy and infant loss support for families in the Chicago area, including educational, counseling and funeral services--free of charge.An estimated 1 in 4 pregnancies in the US end in loss. The organization's Vice President, Lindsay Fleming, previously worked at Lurie Children's Hospital and recognized the need to provide better services to grieving parents.She teamed up with funeral director Michael Cooney to build a non-profit devoted to providing free services to those families experiencing loss.