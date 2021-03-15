Chicago non-profit supports parents after pregnancy loss

CHICAGO -- The Baby Spirit Foundation provides pregnancy and infant loss support for families in the Chicago area, including educational, counseling and funeral services--free of charge.

An estimated 1 in 4 pregnancies in the US end in loss. The organization's Vice President, Lindsay Fleming, previously worked at Lurie Children's Hospital and recognized the need to provide better services to grieving parents.


She teamed up with funeral director Michael Cooney to build a non-profit devoted to providing free services to those families experiencing loss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomotherhoodbaby deathfamilychild carelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot among 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, 13 others wounded
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
Daniel Kaluuya, more react to their Oscar nominations
Show More
Cook County launches 'My Shot' vaccine campaign
Snow, sleet could create slick road conditions Monday
Chicago police officer shot outside 6th District station
9 things that weren't scary before the pandemic but are now
Missing stimulus payments, tax credits? Here is what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News