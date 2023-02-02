Ultrasound shows baby giving peace sign, Hammond parents say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Peace out, parents!

A Hammond, Indiana couple says they have clear proof their newborn plans to come in peace.

Kyle Weener and his wife Abby said this photo of their daughter giving the peace sign was captured during their daughter's 31-week check-up.

This is their third child - they already have a 5-year-old and 1-year-old at home - and Kyle is already describing his daughter as "feisty" and knows she'll be a handful.