Pregnant mother shot, killed in Texas on Christmas by father of baby, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A pregnant woman was shot and killed on Christmas Day in Texas by the father of her baby, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the child, who was due in less than a month, did not survive the shooting.

The woman was killed while her two and six-year-old children were in the home, police said.

After fatally shooting the woman, police said the 27-year-old man shot himself.

He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition, police said.

No further information on the victim has been released at this time.

CNN contributed to this article.
