US Postal Service employee, 27, who was pregnant, missing from South Side for one week

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen Oct. 2 on surveillance video near 81st and Vernon close to where her apartment is located.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 27-year-old pregnant U.S. postal worker has been reported missing after last being seen Oct. 2 on Chicago's South Side.

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen on surveillance video near 81st and Vernon close to where her apartment is located. She did not report to work that day and her car remains parked where she left it.

Family did not hear from her and filed a missing person's report Thursday evening.

Police are treating the case as a non-criminal missing person's case.

Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, "Lucky Libra" on her back.

She is 12 weeks pregnant and has a boyfriend.

Her father, Joseph Coles, came from Racine, Wis., on Tuesday to gather with other family and friends outside her apartment.

Joseph Coles said his daughter was overjoyed with news of her pregnancy.
"If anybody knows anything, please call in, let us know. We love her we miss her," he said.

Mother Karen Phillips said her daughter had just moved from her home to a new apartment and bought a car.

"Maybe something did happen where she was overcome with a lot, you know when you are pregnant you are emotional," she said. "I want to say she just went somewhere and didn't want to tell nobody and then she will just come home but I don't feel that."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.
