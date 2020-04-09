Coronavirus

Pregnant women use virtual visits with doctors during pandemic

At 21 weeks pregnant, Melissa D'oyley is following federal recommendations by stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This may be her third pregnancy, but it's the first where she's trying telemedicine for her O-B visits.

"My only concern was if the visits would be as thorough, but he's serious," D'oyley said. "I'm speaking about a provider that's fantastic."

D'oyley and her husband balance raising two children with busy work schedules, so she said convenience and the comfort of being in your own home were the biggest selling points.

"It was super easy, and I was in my bathrobe and I had my coffee," D'oyley said. "I don't feel any major differences. I think technology has just been pretty fantastic."

Dr. Stewart Mason approached her about telemedicine weeks prior to the coronavirus outbreak as something he planned to roll out because of its success.

"A phone call is one thing, but actually looking your patient in the eye, looking your doctor in the eye, still keeps that context, still keeps that believability," Dr. Mason said. "That trust is maintained."

Now telemedicine is aiding in limiting the number of people in and out of the practice, reducing the potential to exposure to COVID-19.

More moms are hopping on board.

"It lets people be more efficient with their time and still brings them quality care that they'd get when they come into the office," Dr. Mason said.

The benefits go beyond convenience and social distancing.

"This is changing how women can access their doctors and providers," says Dr. Adanna Ikedilo.

Expectant mothers take home a doppler that monitors the fetal heart rate and cuffs that take mom's blood pressure.

Dr. Ikedilo says it empowers patients to advocate for themselves and their child.

"They're able to listen to their baby when they have concern about movements and have that control to know that they're baby is okay," Dr. Ikedilo said.

Providers can be reached through email and text messages outside of their scheduled televisits, making response times faster.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruspregnancyu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News