Pregnant teen wounded, boyfriend killed in Harvey shooting

Police in south suburban Harvey are searching for the person who shot and killed a man and critically wounded his pregnant girlfriend Wednesday afternoon.Nazaree Lambert, 18, and her 20-year-old boyfriend Jalyn Jackson just went to the store. As they were returning to her home in Harvey in the 14600-block of South Green Street at about 1:30 p.m., a gunman walked up to them and opened fire, police said.Jackson was shot multiple times, police said. He did not survive.The police chief said the shooting stemmed from a recent feud over a stolen car and that the gunman was stalking his victim who happened to be with his pregnant girlfriend.Lambert's father, Russell, said Nazaree is 8 to 12 weeks pregnant and was shot once in the torso. She is in critical condition. Her father doesn't know yet if doctors will be able to save the baby.Lambert says he hopes the shooter will be caught or will turn himself in."It's tough seeing your child laid up in a hospital bed with tubes and things plugged up to them and I pray for families that go through this," he said.Meanwhile, police are not naming the suspect but, but they describe him as 18-20 years old, about 5'8" and 150 pounds and was wearing a dark sweatshirt with a white stripe down the sleeveThe police chief asking the public for help. Harvey police plan to release video later Thursday of the suspect getting away from the scene in hopes of tracking him down.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact a tip line at 708 331-2131.