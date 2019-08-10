Pregnant woman among 2 stabbed in argument over parked vehicle in Chatham

CHICAGO -- Someone was arrested Friday after a man and pregnant woman were stabbed in a dispute over a parked vehicle in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.Three people were arguing in front of a barber shop in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.One of them pulled out a knife about 3:45 p.m. and stabbed a 21-year-old woman in the abdomen, police said.The woman, who was 4-months pregnant, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to a police source.A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.A suspect was arrested and questioned by Area South detectives, according to police.