Pregnant woman among 2 stabbed in argument over parked vehicle in Chatham

CHICAGO -- Someone was arrested Friday after a man and pregnant woman were stabbed in a dispute over a parked vehicle in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.
Three people were arguing in front of a barber shop in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.
One of them pulled out a knife about 3:45 p.m. and stabbed a 21-year-old woman in the abdomen, police said.
The woman, who was 4-months pregnant, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to a police source.
A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
A suspect was arrested and questioned by Area South detectives, according to police.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
