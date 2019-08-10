Pregnant woman among 2 stabbed in argument over parked vehicle in Chatham

CHICAGO -- Someone was arrested Friday after a man and pregnant woman were stabbed in a dispute over a parked vehicle in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Three people were arguing in front of a barber shop in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

One of them pulled out a knife about 3:45 p.m. and stabbed a 21-year-old woman in the abdomen, police said.

The woman, who was 4-months pregnant, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to a police source.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A suspect was arrested and questioned by Area South detectives, according to police.

