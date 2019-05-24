Pregnant woman attacked in Texas road rage incident with kids in car

HOUSTON, Texas -- A pregnant woman says she was attacked in a road rage incident, and it all happened in the view of her children.

The dramatic scene was all caught on cell phone video as a woman, who ABC13 decided to blur because she has not been charged with a crime, gets out of her car and hits the victim's passenger side window.

The unidentified woman then walks around to confront the pregnant woman, and both yell at each other.

Video shows the moment the woman decides to get out of her car, still recording the other driver near Industrial and Federal Road. It was a decision the mother-to-be said she shouldn't have done.

She said the driver started beating her and punching her. The pregnant woman said the driver walked back to her car, but when she saw her still recording, she got even more irate and assaulted her a second time. This time, she said, the woman punched her stomach and even bit her arm.

After, two men intervened. One is heard in the video say "Stop, she's pregnant." It was over.

The expectant mother drove to a nearby fast food restaurant and called police to report the incident. Houston police will investigate, and are also asking the public if they have information on this to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasassaultpregnancyu.s. & worldroad ragepregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start
LIVE: TX lawmakers demand answers over new Sandra Bland video
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
The 60: Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Teen arrested in attack on off-duty firefighter defending elderly couple
Show More
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday
Mall of America victim undergoing further procedures
More TOP STORIES News