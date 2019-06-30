Pregnant woman jumps from burning building on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pregnant woman jumped out of a burning building on Chicago's South Side on Sunday.The fire broke out at a home near the intersection of 104th Street and South Wentworth Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Chicago Fire Department officials said crews arrived to find all occupants of the home outside and were told about the pregnant woman who jumped.The pregnant woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, though officials declined to go into detail about the nature or extent of the injuries she suffered. Authorities did not provide any identifying information about her.No one else was hurt.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.