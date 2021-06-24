tornado

Woodridge tornado seriously injures woman, 7 months pregnant; loses baby

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Woodridge woman who was seven months pregnant was seriously injured and lost her baby after being struck by a tree during Sunday night's tornado.

Katie Wilson's husband Bryan said his wife was badly injured when a tree crashed through their roof as they sought shelter from the tornado. He did not give any details on what her injuries were, but did say she lost their child due to them.

RELATED: EF-3 tornado touches down in DuPage County, with damage reported in Woodridge, Naperville

She was initially taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then transferred to University of Chicago Hospital for further treatment, her husband said. He said doctors have told him that only time will tell if she survives.

The couple have a 4-year-old daughter as well. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for both Wilson's medical expenses and the funeral costs for her unborn child.

An EF-3 tornado caused extensive damage and about a dozen reported injuries when it formed on south Naperville and then moved through Woodridge and Burr Ridge.
