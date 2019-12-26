Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- San Antonio police say a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas Day, and the suspect is the father of her other children.

The child, who was due in less than a month, did not survive the shooting.

Police say the woman was killed while her 2 and 6-year-old children were in the home. The alleged shooter was their father, family members said.

After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself.

He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

CNN contributed to this article.
