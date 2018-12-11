Pregnant woman shot in Round Lake, police say

Police said a pregnant woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in north suburban Round Lake Tuesday.Police were called to a home in the 600-block of West Nippersink Road around 2 p.m. where officers discovered a pregnant woman in her 20s with what's believed to be a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.Video shows at least one man being taken into custody at the home, and several other people with their hands up. Police said multiple people are being questioned Tuesday evening, including one man described as a person of interested.The circumstances that led to the gunfire were not immediately clear."No, it's something we're looking into. We're looking into determine if there was some type of relationship between the two, how they knew each other, what they were both doing here, who was here at the time, and what they were doing here as well," said Sgt. Chris Covelli, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.A number of tents were set up in the yard of the home and multiple vehicles were parked in the driveway, indicating some sort of event was happening at the home.Police said all persons present at the scene of the shooting appear to be accounted for an there is no active threat to the community.The investigation is ongoing.