Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say

A pregnant woman who was shot in the head Tuesday in north suburban Round Lake has lost her baby, authorities said.The woman, who is in her 20s, remains hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning, police said.Police were called to a home in the 600-block of West Nippersink Road around 2 p.m. where officers discovered a pregnant woman wounded in the head.A person who lives in the home said the victim's husband shot her accidentally when he pulled out a gun while arguing with another man. Police have not confirmed those details.The shooting has left neighbors shaken."I moved to here because the town is quiet, and now it's scary," said Joel Garcia, Round Lake resident.Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. Police said they are speaking with a person of interest.