Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama vote in Loop, surprise students on Chicago visit

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were in Chicago Monday. They voted, then surprised students at two different Obama Foundation events.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were back in Chicago Monday.

The Obamas stopped by the early voting supersite at Clark and Lake to cast their ballots for the November general election before surprising students at two different Obama Foundation events.

First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by Hyde Park Academy as students were in an all-day assembly to formally kick off the Obama Foundation Future Series, which exposes students to possibilities after graduation.

"There will always be people who will doubt you, there will always be people who are gonna set your bar low," Michelle Obama said. "And the only way you can work against that is to work with your own mindset."

And in West Loop, the former president surprised some young leaders who were spending the day with local entrepreneurs. He introduced himself as "Barack Obama, Michelle's husband."

The president encouraged the students to work with others to solve some of society's big problems.

"Share stories of what brought us together, form relationships of trust and then try and start working together to solve some of these problems," Obama said. "One problem at a time because you are also not going solve to everything at once."

Mr. Obama also listened to what the students said could be barriers and urged them to bring other students into their organizations so they can find the potential in themselves.

"If you're not willing to take the risk of discovering your own power, than it probably won't happen," he said, "but if you are, I think the world is going to be open to help you figure it out."

"It is a breathtaking moment," student Adeeb Borden said. "I'm speechless at this point. Speechless."

"He was just so down to earth, just very open, he can start up a conversation, just amazing," North Lawndale College Prep peace warrior Aniya Hill said.

Former President Obama said events like the one are a model for what he plans to do more of at the Obama Center in Jackson Park, which is expected to open in 2025.