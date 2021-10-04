joe biden

President Joe Biden reschedules trip to Chicago after canceling last week's visit

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden has rescheduled his trip to Chicago after calling off a planned visit last week.

According to his official schedule, President Biden's trip to Chicago on Thursday will highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Further details about the trip have not been shared.

Biden had been scheduled to visit Chicago last week promote businesses issuing COVID 19 vaccine mandates for workers in Chicago.

A White House official said Biden canceled that trip to remain in Washington to focus on the infrastructure bill and larger economic package instead of traveling to Chicago.
