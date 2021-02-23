joe biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit Houston on Friday, following winter storm

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to visit Houston on Friday, Feb. 26.

The president said earlier he doesn't want to be a burden, as communities struggle to recover from last week's winter storm.

"They're working like the devil to take care of their folks," Biden said last week of Texas officials.

The White House announced on Saturday that the president had declared a major disaster in Texas, and he has asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering.

Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.

EMBED More News Videos

Abbott also said he planned to request a federal emergency declaration from the White House ahead of severe winter weather.



The death toll from the storm and resulting power outages has reached at least 22 in the greater Houston area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonicetexas newswinter stormpower outagejill bidenwinterjoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldwinter weatherstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
PPP loans open up for Chicago's smallest businesses
AG nominee Garland vows Capitol riot will be top priority
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
Girl, 5, left in cold for hours after busing mix-up
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Ind., WI added to yellow tier
Mayor Lightfoot signs updated Welcoming City Ordinance
Man fatally struck by BNSF Metra train
Green Bay QB engaged to Shailene Woodley, actress confirms
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
Show More
IL rep. proposes banning 'Grand Theft Auto,' saying it contributes to carjackings
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Future uncertain for those struggling with post-COVID symptoms
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Big thaw continues with more concerns of falling ice, roof collapses
More TOP STORIES News