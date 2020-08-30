donald trump

Gov. Tony Evers asks President Trump to reconsider Kenosha trip planned for Tuesday

Rev. Jesse Jackson says President Trump 'needs a big confrontation'
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team, Alexis McAdams
KENOSHA, Wis. -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday to ask him to reconsider his upcoming trip to Kenosha.

Trump announced Saturday that he planned to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey protest damage.

"I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider," Evers said.

Evers when on to acknowledge the toll that both the ongoing racial tension and COVID-19 pandemic has taken on his state.

RELATED: Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha a week after Jacob Blake shooting


"With the things that they face on a daily basis, they need that little extra push of love and to show that they are needed."



"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together," Evers said.

"Moreover, as the Kenosha community continues their recovery efforts, I am likewise concerned that an in-person visit from you will require a massive re-direction of these resources to support your visit at a time when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community's response," he said.

It took days for Trump to weigh in on Blake's shooting, which was captured on cellphone video, and even then he had little to say.

"We're looking at it very, very carefully," Trump said when asked Saturday about Kyle Rittenhouse, the white 17-year-old who has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third Tuesday after he traveled to Kenosha, apparently to defend the city from protesters. Attorneys representing Rittenhouse, who was seen walking with an assault-style rifle, have said he acted in self-defense.

RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team says he acted in self-defense


Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a statement Friday saying that what the 17-year-old did is a clear-cut case of self defense.



But Trump on Sunday appeared to lend support to the teenager when he liked a retweet of a series of messages that began, "Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump."

Rev. Jesse Jackson explains why he thinks protesters should stay home when President Trump visits Kenosha on Tuesday.



On Sunday, Rev. Jesse Jackson called for protestors in Kenosha to take the day off on Tuesday.



"Trump is coming to town to do a commercial. He needs a big confrontation," Jackson said. "We must not use this moment to embarrass ourselves in some for of violence. Non-violence is good- violence is destructive."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
