CHICAGO (WLS) -- Edgewater Candles has a new candle option for Pride Month.
You choose your flag, with more than 40 flags and symbols of gender expressions, sexual orientations and other meanings.
"This effort of 43 symbols is intended to provide visibility and representation to the people that embrace these flags as their own, as well as educate other people who may not have been aware of the variety in the "+" of LGBTQIA+," said Mark Towns, co-owner of Edgewater Candles.
Each candle is hand-poured in orange rhubarb soy wax. They sell for $30 each, and 20% of the sale goes toward The Trevor Project, a crisis hotline for LGBTQIA+ people.
Married couple Mark Towns and Stephen Pearlman started making candles in Edgewater neighborhood in 2016. The candles are sold in some stores, and you can also order online.
Pride Month 2021: Edgewater Candle's Pride Flag Candle supports The Trevor Project
PRIDE MONTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News