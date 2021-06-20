pride month

Pride Month 2021: Edgewater Candle's Pride Flag Candle supports The Trevor Project

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Edgewater Candle's Pride Flag Candle supports The Trevor Project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Edgewater Candles has a new candle option for Pride Month.

You choose your flag, with more than 40 flags and symbols of gender expressions, sexual orientations and other meanings.

"This effort of 43 symbols is intended to provide visibility and representation to the people that embrace these flags as their own, as well as educate other people who may not have been aware of the variety in the "+" of LGBTQIA+," said Mark Towns, co-owner of Edgewater Candles.

Each candle is hand-poured in orange rhubarb soy wax. They sell for $30 each, and 20% of the sale goes toward The Trevor Project, a crisis hotline for LGBTQIA+ people.

Married couple Mark Towns and Stephen Pearlman started making candles in Edgewater neighborhood in 2016. The candles are sold in some stores, and you can also order online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoedgewaterlgbtq+lgbtq+ pridepride monthsmall businessdonations
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE MONTH
The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway
Andersonville house decorated for Pride Month
Babylon Village celebrates second annual pride parade
Transgender woman, mother launch online effort to combat prejudice
TOP STORIES
Homeless person suspected in fatal stabbing on Wacker Drive in Loop, police say
Severe weather, strong storms expected Father's Day: LIVE RADAR
Hit-and-run car crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
Buyers lining up to check out 'house from hell' listed for nearly $600K
Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall dies at age 91
Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work
New book lends wisdom to dads, from dads
Show More
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting, police say
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
Chicago joins US in celebrating Juneteenth 2021
23 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms expected Father's Day
More TOP STORIES News