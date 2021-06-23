military

Pritzker Military Museum and Library to hold Pride Month panel

Speakers will share how US military policy affected their service
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Pritzker Military Museum to hold Pride Month panel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, the Pritzker Military Museum and Library marks Pride Month with a panel discussion.

The virtual event will feature military service people in the LGBTQ community. They will share their experiences and explain how policy changes have affected their service.

The discussion, called "Exploring the Intersection of the U.S. Military and the LGBTQ community," is from noon to 1 p.m. through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93013490310?pwd=bU11MGprR3MwaVU4aEl5QTdpNk9xdz09.

Mara Keisling, founder and executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, is moderating the event.

The panel will feature U.S. Army Capt. El Cook; Nic Talbott, who was a plaintiff in four original legal cases challenging the transgender ban in court; and Melissa Margain, who is an army combat veteran.
