Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France

A man wearing a mask walks in the street in the center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France -- A priest was shot at an Orthodox church in Lyon, France, at about 4 p.m. local time Saturday.

The priest is in critical condition and is being treated at the site, a spokesperson for the national police said. The assailant is on the run, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not this was an act of terror.

The shooting comes days after an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church. Three suspects are in French custody.

Authorities have labeled the attack, which took place amid growing tensions around cartoons published by a French newspaper mocking the Prophet Muhammad, an act of Islamist terrorism.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingchurchu.s. & worldfrance
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
Elderly woman dies after being pulled from Glenview house fire: officials
14 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings, as attacks explode around the city
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Halloween re-imagined with 'Candy Drop'
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Show More
How to keep your pets safe this Halloween
IN reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in row
Trick or treat hours, rules in Chicago suburbs
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News