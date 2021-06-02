Amazon Prime Day 2021 dates announced: What to know

When can I shop?

How do I score the best deals during Prime Day?

Do I need to have a prime membership?

NEW YORK -- Thought you had to wait until October to reap the benefits of Amazon Prime Day this year? Well, think again! Amazon announced Wednesday it is bringing back its sale extravaganza as a mid-year event. Prime Day 2021 will be held on June 21-22.Amazon Prime Day originated in 2015 as a way for Prime members to be rewarded for being part of the Amazon subscription program. The annual mega sale, which was traditionally held in the summer, moved to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With more than 2 million deals to shop, from electronics to home goods, Prime Day is every online shopper's dream come true.We've put together a list of what we know so far and suggestions on how to shop like a pro this Prime Day. Read on for all the details.Mark your calendars! The sale is just under three weeks away. Prime members will have 48 hours to save big on home goods, jewelry, clothing, electronics and much more. The sale event will kick off on June 21 at 3 a.m. Eastern and run through June 22. In addition, there are some great early deals that start today exclusively for Prime members.During the 48 hours of sale fun, there will be multiple discounts to explore. In past years, Amazon devices such as Echo systems, Fire Sticks and Kindles were deeply discounted. If you take bargain hunting seriously, be sure to look out for what Amazon calls "flash deals" or "lightning sales" that are time-sensitive. While some items are on sale all day long, lightning deals will only last as long as selected products remain in stock.Amazon will also be facing some serious competition from Target this year, which just announced it will be featuring three full days of digital deals on its website June 20-22. Some other competitors might begin their sales earlier and end later than the Prime Day event, leaving you more time to shop and save.Yes, Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member just yet? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime membership for shoppers who want to be able to participate in Prime Day. If you are looking to make the most out of this 48-hour spectacular, signing up for a membership is the best way to go. For those online shopping lovers who are looking to save all year-round, the membership is $12.99/month or $119/year ($9.91/month). Students can register at half price for $7 per month.I like supporting small businesses. How can I do that while shopping Prime Day?Just as Amazon did last year, shopping lovers will be able to continue to have exposure to small business sellers. During Prime Day this year, more than 300,000 sellers -- twice as many as last year -- are eligible for the "Spend $10, Get $10" promotion. This promotion means that starting on June 7, shoppers who spend $10 on select small business products and brands will be awarded $10 to use on Prime Day. In addition, Amazon has curated small-business collections so that customers can shop from Black-owned, women-owned and military family-owned small businesses.While we wait for the big day (or two) to arrive, be sure to keep an eye out for the early deals from Amazon at www.amazon.com/prime and get ready to save big. Happy Shopping!