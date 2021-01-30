feel good

High school principal works night shift at Walmart, donates paycheck to students in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Moved by a need to help his students, a South Carolina high school principal took on a part-time job at Walmart and donated his paycheck to those in need.

Henry Darby, principal at North Charleston High School, is considered his community's guardian angel.

"A couple of years ago, I had two students, who were females, sleeping under the bridge. There was another situation where a former student of mine and her daughter were sleeping in their car, and another situation where a former student needed funds for her water and light bills," he told WCIV-TV.

Understanding the bigger picture, Darby took action. He started working at Walmart three nights a week, stocking shelves from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"I was taught if your hands find something to do, do it. So I came to myself and said, 'Perhaps I need another job in terms of part-time,'" he said.

He said one of his students recognized him on his very first night of work.

"Someone yelled, 'Hey Mr. Darby, you're working for Walmart? Aren't you the principal?' And it blew me out of the water, so at that time, I said, 'That's it, I'll just do what I need," he said.

His decision to stand and deliver has led to close to $100,000 in donations from all over the country.

Now that Darby's story has gone viral, Walmart has donated $50,000 to North Charleston High School.
