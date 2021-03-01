stabbing

IN prison guard killed in corrections facility remembered at funeral mass

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A funeral mass was held for Lieutenant Eugene Lasco, a corrections officer attacked and killed by an inmate last weekend at Indiana State Prison.

Lasco, 57, was stabbed to death while trying to help another corrections officer who was being attacked. He worked at the prison in Michigan City for 11 years.

Another prison guard was critically hurt after being stabbed at the Indiana Department of Corrections Facility last Saturday.

Investigators said an inmate attacked the two correction officers in a common area of the facility around 2:40 p.m. Both were transported to St. Anthony's Hospital where one officer was pronounced dead.

The second officer was in critical condition, according to officials.

EMBED More News Videos

One prison guard is dead and another has been critically hurt after they were both stabbed at the Indiana Department of Corrections Facility in Michigan City Saturday.



The inmate was identified as Tymetri Campbell, 38, who is facing several preliminary charges, including murder, officials said.

No other details have been released about the attack.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

Campbell was arrested in Peoria by U.S. Marshals in 2002 in connection to the drug-related slayings of three men in Indianapolis, according to the Associated Press.

Campbell was 19 years old when he allegedly gunned down a pair of brother, 45-year-old Keith Resnover and 46-year-old Karl Resnover on Sept. 17, 2002. Another man, 26-year-old Anthony P. Johnson, also was found dead several hours later, the AP report stated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianacorrection officeru.s. & worldstabbingprison
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man stabbed several times during altercation in the Loop
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman, 3 girls in Bronzeville: police
Inmate fatally stabs prison guard, critically injures another in IN
Inmate fatally stabs prison guard, critically injures another in IN
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Gresham fire intentionally set, family claims; 10-year-old girl, mother killed
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
St. Sabina to withhold $100K monthly assessments following investigation into Fr. Pfleger
Chicago comedian, actress Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Family traumatized after car stolen with kids in backseat from South Side gas station
Can vitamin D reduce risks of COVID? Help find out
Show More
Chicago Polar Plunge goes virtual
Sen. Durbin discussed mail delivery delays
Pabst family historical letters give glimpse into WI German beer roots
Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
McDonald's employee celebrated for her upcoming 100th birthday
More TOP STORIES News