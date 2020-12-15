Murder suspect escapes from prisoner van in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. -- Authorities in northwest Indiana are searching for a murder suspect who escaped from a prisoner van Monday in Gary, Indiana.
Leon Taylor, 22, allegedly escaped from a transport van about 3 p.m. in the area of 35th and Grant streets in Gary while being extradited from Texas, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement.
He is wanted on a murder charge for a homicide in East Chicago, the sheriff's office said. He is known to visit Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.
Taylor is 6 feet tall, 162 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black Puma tennis shoes, black jeans and a belly chain with handcuffs, the sheriff's office said.
He is considered to be dangerous, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
