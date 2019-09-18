Prisoner escapes from Chicago police custody on way to Cook County Jail

Frank Sykes, 23.

CHICAGO -- A man escaped from police custody Tuesday morning while being transported to Cook County Jail.

Frank Sykes, 23, broke free from a Chicago police transport van about 8:30 a.m. on his way from the 6th District building in Gresham to the jail, Chicago police said. He is currently at large.

About 12 hours earlier, Sykes was arrested in the 7500 block of South Halsted Street for alleged illegal gun possession, police said.

Officers saw him riding a bicycle on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. when he almost hit a pedestrian, police said. Officers pulled him over and found he had a handgun, according to police.

On his way to the station for processing, he allegedly kicked and damaged the rear of the police squad car, police said.

Sykes, of Bronzeville, is charged with a felony county of unauthorized use of a weapon, a felony count of criminal damage to government property, two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, and a citation for riding a bicycle on a sidewalk, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
