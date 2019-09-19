Prisoner who escaped from Chicago police on way to Cook County Jail back in custody

Frank Sykes, (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who escaped from Chicago police earlier this week is back in custody Thursday morning, police said.

Frank Sykes, 23, was originally arrested in the 7500-block of South Halsted Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Sykes was arrested after officers saw him riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and almost hit a pedestrian and was found to be in possession of a handgun.

While being taken into custody Monday night, police said Sykes kicked and damaged the rear door of a vehicle while being taken back to the police station for processing.

Sykes escaped from a transport van while being taken to the Cook County Jail Tuesday morning. Police said Friday he was back in custody.

Sykes was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to government property, a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a police officer and was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.
