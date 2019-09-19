CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who escaped from Chicago police earlier this week is still at large Thursday morning, police said.
Frank Sykes, 23, was originally arrested in the 7500-block of South Halsted Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Sykes was arrested after officers saw him riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and almost hit a pedestrian and was found to be in possession of a handgun.
While being taken into custody Monday night, police said Sykes kicked and damaged the rear door of a vehicle while being taken back to the police station for processing.
Sykes escaped from a transport van while being taken to the Cook County Jail Tuesday morning. As of Thursday morning, police said Sykes was still at large.
Sykes was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to government property, a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a police officer and was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.
Prisoner who escaped from Chicago police on way to Cook County Jail back still at large: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More