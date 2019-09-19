Prisoner who escaped from Chicago police on way to Cook County Jail back still at large: Police

Frank Sykes, (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who escaped from Chicago police earlier this week is still at large Thursday morning, police said.

Frank Sykes, 23, was originally arrested in the 7500-block of South Halsted Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Sykes was arrested after officers saw him riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and almost hit a pedestrian and was found to be in possession of a handgun.

While being taken into custody Monday night, police said Sykes kicked and damaged the rear door of a vehicle while being taken back to the police station for processing.

Sykes escaped from a transport van while being taken to the Cook County Jail Tuesday morning. As of Thursday morning, police said Sykes was still at large.

Sykes was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to government property, a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a police officer and was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamfugitivecook county jailchicago police departmentescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Prisoner escapes from Chicago police custody on way to Cook County Jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder charges dropped against 5 Chicago teens accused in car theft attempt
Small plane crashes near Aurora Municipal Airport
Police search for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District
Dozens post to social media fatal stabbing of teen
The Washington Monument reopens
3 dead in fire at Wisconsin group home
3 killed in West Garfield Park shooting ID
Show More
Man moves into dog shelter to help get dog adopted
US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause still unknown
DEA launches probe into Tyler Skaggs' death
Nick Jonas celebrates birthday with party at Soldier Field
Amber Alert: N.J. girl still missing as search enters fourth day
More TOP STORIES News