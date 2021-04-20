Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd murder; Gov. Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago; businesses remain boarded up

No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/9Xc73hOG1N — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 20, 2021

In May of 2020, I saw the harrowing footage of George Floyd’s life being extinguished beneath Derek Chauvin’s knee, and I cried. I said then and I say now, being Black in America cannot be a death sentence. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) April 20, 2021

With a verdict expected in the Derek Chauvin trial, I'm putting @IL_Natl_Guard on standby at the request of @chicagosmayor. It's critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice in our communities continue to be able to do so. https://t.co/gb9BOCTZXK — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker deployed the National Guard to Chicago ahead of a verdict in former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.Chauvin was found guilty on all charges shortly after 4 p.m. He was charged with second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter.Pritzker tweeted shortly after the verdict was read, saying, "No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin's murder trial honored that truth."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also tweeted about the verdict, saying in part, "Today marks a moment where future generations can look back and see that we as a nation came together and rightfully demanded justice and accountability. And justice was served."Read the full thread:Many downtown Chicago businesses were already boarded up early Tuesday morning. At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Pritzker said he will deploy 125 National Guard members to stand by to support the Chicago Police Department beginning Tuesday."The Illinois National Guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights, much the same role as Guard members played in previous deployments," Pritzker's office said in a written statement.Soldiers assigned to the mission are from the 33rd Military Police Battalion and are specially trained in riot control operations, the statement said."It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago's efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe," Pritzker said in a written statement Monday.Pritzker's office also said the Illinois State Police will support CPD with additional troopers.ISP told the I-Team they're in contact with the Chicago Police Department to help with peaceful protests and keep the community safe. They have not been asked to help in Minnesota, like some other nearby states have.Some businesses along the Magnificent Mile and elsewhere in the city have been boarded up since last Thursday, when video of the fatalwas released.Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also prepared for the jury's decision, but said there's "no actionable intelligence at this time.""Infrastructure assets" will be strategically staged to ensure safety, OEMC said.Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said the city is over-prepared."It means having the National Guard in place to do crowd control and traffic control, if necessary. It means having trained police officers who have been practicing for events like this, who now know what the appropriate response is to civil disobedience, whether it's looting or whether it's a protest that gets out of control," Hopkins said.Lightfoot commented on her request for guard troops at an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning, saying "we learned a lot over the course of last summer and fall about additional things we needed to be doing. Last week we activated our neighborhood protection plan, which puts officers on high alert. They are very visible."Black and Latinx organizers condemned the mayor's plan to install National Guard troops ahead of the verdict.They said protesters who marched last Friday night, outraged over the police killing of Toledo, were treated with a heavy hand by officers, and they believe that's how protesters would be treated in the wake of any potential verdict of the Chauvin case."Last Friday, during peaceful protests that occurred, we saw clear indications that CPD plans to respond to protests that arise from the Adam Toledo and the George Floyd verdict with the same violence and racism," Sheila Bed said.Hopkins said there's "no actionable intelligence at this time" of anything expected to happen downtown.He also said the National Guard is stationed out-of-sight close by so they can respond within minutes.Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All three charges require the jury to conclude that Chauvin's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death and that his use of force was unreasonable. He was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck before the Black man's death.The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.