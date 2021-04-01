Gerald Reed, man who claims he was tortured into double murder confession, has sentenced commuted by Pritzker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker commuted the sentence of Gerald Reed to time already served Thursday.Reed claimed he was tortured into falsely confessing to a 1990 double murder by Chicago police detectives working for disgraced former Commander Jon Burge.In a statement Thursday, Reed's attorneys said he has served almost 30-years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.His lawyers are hoping he will be released from prison Friday.