JB Pritzker gets boat speed warning on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin

JB Pritzker became the new governor of Illinois Monday.

CHICAGO -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's press secretary said the governor received a warning for speeding during a boating trip on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh tells the Chicago Tribune in an email that it was still light out as Pritzker was traveling in a boat at 41 mph at 8:30 p.m. Friday June 7 on Williams Bay when he was given the warning. Abudayyeh said the governor was "enjoying a weekend at the lake with his family." She did not offer other details about the stop.

Village of Williams Bay boating regulations cite a 35 mph boat speed limit on weekends from 12 p.m. Fridays to Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it did not issue the warning. Geneva Lake Law Enforcement didn't immediately return a phone message seeking details.
