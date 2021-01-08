Former Chicago Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno reports to jail after violating bond in fraud case with Gold Coast DUI charges

CHICAGO -- A judge Thursday ordered former 1st Ward Ald. Proco "Joe" Moreno to Cook County Jail for violating his bail in a pending felony case.
Judge William Hooks revoked Moreno's bond after prosecutors said the ex-alderman violated condition of his bond in an ongoing fraud case by picking up misdemeanor DUI charges last month, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
During a hearing, prosecutors asked Hooks to set stricter conditions for Moreno's bond, including substance abuse monitoring, curfew and an order that would prohibit Moreno from driving.
Moreno was charged with insurance fraud, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and filing a false police report in May 2019 - three months after losing his seat on the City Council. Moreno loaned his car to a woman he had dated in January and then filed a police report, saying that the car was stolen, prosecutors said at the time.
In December, Moreno, 48, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving and five counts of failing to report damage to an unattended vehicle.
