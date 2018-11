Due to coverage of the fatal shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, World News Tonight with David Muir will not air at 5:30 p.m. on channel 7.World News will air at its regular time and in its entirety on our over-the-air 7.2 channel as well as Comcast Ch. 217, RCN Ch. 618, WOW 219, Charter Ch. 608, and Mediacom Ch. 723.If the ABC7 Special Report about the shooting ends during World News, we will join the show in progress on channel 7.