coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Project C.U.R.E. hosts personal protective equipment donation drive at United Center for first responders fighting COVID-19

By and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On a typical night, the United Center surface lot would serve as public parking for a Bulls or Blackhawks game.

But with all spectator sports cancelled until further notice, on Sunday Lot F was turned over to Project C.U.R.E and their effort to collect as much Personal Protective equipment as possible for those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Volunteers lined up to help facilitate a quick and risk free drop off for those bringing in supplies such as gloves, cleaning wipes, antibacterial soap, and surgical masks.

"We're getting an enormous amount of requests right now for supplies for everything from first responders, police departments, fire departments, hospitals, health care systems, nursing homes have all been reaching out to us. We are working with local officials and they are helping us direct where the supplies should be going." Beth Rotthman of Project C.U.R.E. Chicago said.

Among the donors were medical professionals whose temporarily reduced practices don't need as much PPE as they had on reserve.

"We put an order in to our supplier and we had excess and just wanted to drop it off after seeing the McComick place situation opening up I felt kind of driven to drop stuff off," The Running Institute's Dr. Michael Chin said. "It's heartbreaking."

However, individual donations can only do so much as doctors and nurses throughout the state try to conserve equipment they have in anticipation for the flux of COVID-19 cases expected to hit the area and the nationwide shortage of medical supplies.

"It is strangling the efforts to contain the epidemic. We can't test as much. We're limited by the lack of PPE on how many tests we can do on a given day in our hospitals and also other patients are suffering," volunteer Dr. Tricia Moo-Young said. "Those patients who I have to call, some who have cancer and I tell them they have to wait on their surgeries just because we dont have the PPE equipment and it has to be redirected."

Project C.U.R.E said it will be holding similar donation drives around the country.

For more than 30 years, Project C.U.R.E. has shipped medical supplies and equipment internationally, working in over 130 countries.

The organization is asking people to contact them directly if they want to help or need that help themselves.

For more information, please visit ProjectCURE.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear west sideunited centercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News