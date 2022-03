CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jahkil Jackson is only 14 years old, but he's accomplished a lot.He started the group "Project I Am" to help the homeless.He's also an author.Jackson's second book is "Don't Wait To Be Great."He has a book signing planned for Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mariano's in Bronzeville, 3857 S. Martin Luther King Dr.You can learn more about Jackson here