2 Chicagoans compete on Project Runway season 18

Two of Chicago's most talented designers are competing for a top spot on Bravo's "Project Runway."

Englewood native and Columbia College grad, Delvin McCray, and Art Institute of Chicago grad, Chelsey Carter, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about their reality show experience.

To donate to Delvin McCray's trip to Paris Fashion Week or purchase looks from his collection, visit his website.

You can also visit his store located inside Block 37.

To purchase looks from Chelsey Carter's collection, please go to shopalexcarter.com.

Bravo's "Project Runway" airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m.
