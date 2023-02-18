120 teens, young men participate in '26 hours of peace' at Kennedy-King College lock-in

120 teens and young men are spending 26 hours at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Chicago on the South Side to promote mental health.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twenty-six hours of peace for Chicago's youth.

A group of 120 teens and young men headed into Kennedy-King College on Saturday for the start of their lock-in that will get their minds off violence in the city, while promoting bonding and mental wellness.

"We need to change It's really crazy out here to understand and we just came here. I came out here to play basketball with my friends, meet some good guys in here," said Emery Thomas, a junior at UChicago Charter School.

Project sWISH is hosting the program for the first time. They're partnering with other local organizations to give the participants meals, special gear from Nike and Jordan, and wellness resources.

McKinley Nelson is the founder of Project sWISH. He grew up on the South Side and said he understands what these boys need most right now.

"I want them to feel clear. I want them to feel free... to gain something," Nelson said. "They have swagger to wear on the streets and in school... But, most of most importantly, I really want to connect with the other 119 boys that are being here."

The young men range from 14 to 25 years old, and while most of them are just really excited to play some basketball and spend some time with the boys there's also some really beneficial programs for them.

"The children are in great need of support community outreach. They need mentorship, and training is something that we love to do," said Kenya Sibley with the Yes, You Can Foundation.

There are even some job opportunities available there to make the most of the 26 hours.

"It's going to be perfect. I get to play against different people basically going through the same thing I'm going through and they use the same way to escape," said Jamar Curse, a junior at UChicago Charter School.

Sherrod Fisher, an Englewood STEM High School senior, also weighed in.

"It's good when you're able to find people who want to dedicate that that time and effort to making that peace," Fisher said. "So, we can make our city better."

The lock in lasts until noon on Sunday with nothing but peace and love on their minds.