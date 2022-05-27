Community & Events

Community, environmentalists declare "Point Day" to save Promontory Point Park revetment

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

"Point Day" aims to save Promontory Point Park revetment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community members, preservationists and environmentalists have declared Saturday is "Point Day," an event aimed at repairing and saving the historic limestone step-stone revetment at Promontory Point Park.

The park features the last remaining stretch of limestone steps from the Works Progress Administration-era, built under President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal.

The steps, known as "The Point," was recently named one of Chicago's most endangered sites in the city. It was designed by landscape architect Alfred Caldwell and completed in 1937.

On Saturday, which would have been Caldwell's birthdate, the community will celebrate the first Point Day with educational walking tours, music and cultural performances, art-making, and other family-friendly activities.

The organizers say engineering studies have found preservation would be an environmentally superior, more durable and less expensive way to protect the lakeshore compared to the city's preferred plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohyde parkarchitecturehistorylake michigan
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights father's remains lost in the mail, still missing
How to recognize an unlicensed Chicago tow truck service
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Chicago moves to CDC's high risk level, along with several counties
Mom of unarmed 13-year-old shot by CPD says teen may be paralyzed
CPD cop accused of falsely arresting woman cleaning up looted store
Chicago Weather: Showers linger Friday morning
Show More
2 charged in Skokie murder, attempted murder of 2 young boys
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
IN court declines to disturb Lake Michigan beach access ruling
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
Pilot injured after plane crashes into Wisconsin backyard
More TOP STORIES News