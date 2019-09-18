National Child Passenger Safety Week emphasizes how to properly use car seats

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Car crashes are the leading cause of death among children and law enforcement officials want to make sure you know how to properly restrain your child in a car seat.
As a part of National Child Passenger Safety Week there are hundreds of events happening around the country to educate parents about car seat safety.
In 2017 car seats saved 312 lives in children under the age of five.
You can find about more child safety events happening this week at NHTSA.gov.
