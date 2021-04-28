Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting

District Attorney Andrew Womble told a judge at a hearing Wednesday that he viewed body camera video and disagreed with a characterization by attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. that his car was stationary when the shooting started.
Womble said the video shows that Brown's car made contact with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.
"As it backs up, it does make contact with law enforcement officers," he said, adding that the car stops again. "The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots."
This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
A court hearing will be held Wednesday to discuss the release of body camera footage from the shooting of a Black man in Elizabeth City.
Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21 while inside his car. The deputies were at his home serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.
An independent autopsy performed by Autopsy PC found that Brown was shot five times, with the final and fatal blow entering the back of his head.
Attorneys for the family have said he was unarmed.
WATCH: Attorneys reveal independent autopsy results for Andrew Brown Jr.
"That weren't enough? It's obvious he was trying to get away...and they're going to shoot him in the back of the head?... That's not right at all, man. Stuff has got to change," Brown's son Khalil Ferebee said.
The official autopsy report from the coroner's office has not been released.
Body camera video from the officers present at the shooting as well as dash camera video have also not been released. But that could change with the judge's decision.
WATCH: Street-cam footage shows police heading to serve Brown with search warrant
Brown's family has been able to watch an edited 20-second clip from one officer's perspective. The family is demanding to see more, unedited video.
A funeral will be held next week for Brown, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. Lawyers for Brown's family said that the funeral will be held Monday in Elizabeth City. Other details of the arrangements were still being settled.
The director of the State Bureau of Investigation issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying the agency is committed to finding out what happened.
"Our role is to pursue the truth and to ultimately share the results of our work with the prosecutor," the statement said, in part. "To that end, I want to assure that the full resources of the NC SBI are being utilized to pursue an independent, thorough, and impartial investigation into the matter of Mr. Brown's death."
Meanwhile, the FBI announced Tuesday that it had opened a federal civil rights investigation into the case.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case in order to reassure the public that the case is "conducted without bias."