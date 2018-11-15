Prosecutor to make announcement in Johnny Bobbitt 'GoFundMe case'

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account: Chad Pradelli reports for Action News, September 10, 2018

MT. HOLLY, N.J. --
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey has said it will announce new developments in the 'GoFundMe' case Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement.
EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case.' Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 15, 2018.



Last year, a New Jersey couple started the GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt who spent his last $20 to buy gas for the woman after she was stranded along I-95.

However, Bobbitt says the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter.
EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.


The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.

A search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico, and a judge ordered the pair to appear in court.
EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



A civil case involving funds raised for a homeless man through the website GoFundMe.com was put on hold after the company promised to make good on any missing funds.
However, the prosecutor's office announced the controversy was far from over as the criminal investigation would continue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsAction News Investigationu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Squatters taking over countless Philadelphia homes
Top Stories
2 killed in Park Manor hit-and-run crash
Man found stabbed to death in Lawndale
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers Thursday
Chicago Weather: Snow creating slick roads for morning commute Thursday
FBI examining video from expanded area around home of missing Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Family of hit-and-run victims sue Chicago police
Ex-Chicago police commander charged with stealing $360,000 from Social Security
Show More
Body of missing ballerina originally from South Bend found near state park
Pumpkin thrown from overpass on Indiana Toll Road causes crash
Former White Sox pitcher barely escapes Southern California wildfire
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
More News