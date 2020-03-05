Prosecutors dropping misdemeanor charges against mother of nursing student killed in Avalon Park shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5970523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police released raw surveillance video of the shooting that killed a nursing student and injured four others.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors are dropping misdemeanor charges against the mother of a nursing student who was shot and killed in Avalon Park.Jaya Beemon, an 18-year-old nursing student at Malcolm X College, was inside a foot mart in the 7900-block of South Avalon Avenue on February 25 when police said three people opened fire into the store, killing Beemon and wounding four others.After the shooting, there was an incident at the hospital and Beemon's family said they were not allowed to view her body.Officers were trying to clear the emergency room when police said Jaya's mother, Nyisha Beemon, struck and kicked an officer.Beemon was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer.On Wednesday, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office said they are dropping the misdemeanor charges against Beemon.Foxx's spokeswoman released a statement saying, "Until recently, the State's Attorney was unfamiliar with this matter as the charges - like all misdemeanor offenses - were filed directly by police without our review. Upon reviewing the facts and evidence, we determined the case should not be pursued and are moving to quickly dismiss the charges, so that a grieving mother can mourn the loss of her daughter in peace."Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina issued a statement saying, "Thank you State's Attorney Kim Foxx for moving to dismiss the charges against Nyisha Beemon brought by the Chicago Police Department. Nyisha was charged for pushing an officer while seeking to see the body of her murdered daughter. Thank you State's Attorney Kim Foxx for doing what the police department should have done, dismiss the charges."The Chicago Police Department should offer an apology to the mother. You cannot rebuild the broken relationship between police and the community with such disrespectful actions. There is no right way to mourn!!"A $12,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the shooters.Chicago police have released surveillance video of the shooting suspects.