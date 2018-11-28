MILWAUKEE --The mother of a 4-year-old girl who was left alone overnight in a cold, towed minivan appeared in court Tuesday.
The child is OK, but this might not be the first time Blair Springfield has endangered the lives of children.
The 29-year-old woman appeared in court Tuesday in handcuffs. She's been in jail since early November.
WISN reports Springfield was behind the wheel of the van that coasted to a stop at an intersection in Milwaukee. Her cousin flagged down a bus for help after Springfield passed out.
Springfield was arrested, and her baby was put on a bus to keep warm. But police never saw the 4-year-old girl who was sleeping in the back. The vehicle was towed to a city lot, where the girl spent the night in temperatures that dropped below 20 degrees.
A lot worker heard the child crying and came to her rescue.
Prosecutors said two months earlier, Springfield was found passed out with five children in a car and was revived with narcan, an opiate neutralizer.
Springfield pleaded not guilty to the most recent incident. The judge ordered her to stand trial on child neglect and DUI charges.
Milwaukee police said they're reviewing their processes, so this does not happen again.