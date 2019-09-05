Prosecutors still reviewing murder charges against 5 teens involved in attempted car theft

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake County prosecutors are continuing to review the case of five teens who are charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Chicago boy, despite never firing a gun.The defendants - Kendrix Cooper, 17; Curtis Dawson, 16; Diamond Davis, 18; her twin brothers, Steven and Stacy Davis, 17 - are charged with murder after Jaquan Swopes, 14, was shot and killed last month.Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to move the teens' preliminary hearings to Sept. 19, rather than hear the cases Thursday."The purpose of the continuance was to give the attorneys time needed to review the hundreds of pages of police reports and other evidence that continues to come in from multiple law enforcement agencies involved," Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim wrote in a statement.Nerheim said his office has been in contact with the teens' defense attorneys, and "we continue to review the evidence, facts and background of the offenders in order to make appropriate formal charging decisions."Families, friends, community members and one pastor filled more than half of the courtroom Thursday. Supporters of the five teens are trying to put pressure on the system, saying the murder charges they're facing are too harsh."It's an absolute overcharge, and so what is a tragedy is now becoming a travesty," said Rev. Marshall Hatch.Authorities said Swopes was shot and killed last month when the six teens, riding in a stolen black Lexus SUV, went to Old Mill Creek to allegedly steal a car. Instead, a 75-year-old homeowner, who's also a registered gun owner, told authorities one of the teens came toward him with an unknown object in his hand. The homeowner fired his gun, hitting Swopes.The homeowner didn't immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment Thursday.After court, supporters of the teens formed a prayer circle, including the mother of defendant Kendrix Cooper."The picture they are painting about our children is not true," Cloe Pollion said.She said the teens should be "released from this because at the end of the day, the only one who should be charged is the person who pulled the trigger."After dropping off Swopes and another teen in Gurnee, four of the defendants led police on a high-speed chase to Chicago. They bailed when the SUV ran out of gas."These are children who need to be rehabilitated," said Julane Alt, a concerned Lake County resident. "They don't need to be charged and put in jail for life."The families want a fair outcome, and they have a message for other teens."I just want this to be a lesson to other teens to be on the right track," Pollion said. "Be a good Samaritan, just do good in life. That's all."