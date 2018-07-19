Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help

Hundreds displaced by Prospect Heights fire, firefighters remain on scene

Firefighters in northwest suburban Prospect Heights kept an eye on hot spots Thursday morning after a condominium complex went up in flames. (WLS)

By
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters in northwest suburban Prospect Heights kept an eye on hot spots Thursday morning after a condominium complex went up in flames and hundreds of people were left homeless.

So far, there is no word on a cause. Fire officials said it started in a single unit.

Chopper 7HD was live over the scene Thursday morning, showing the extent of the damage. Firefighters watched for hot spots and a ladder truck throwing water on one of the buildings gutted by fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire triggered a massive response. Hundreds of people lost everything as they watched the flames spread, tearing through three large buildings in the 800-block of McIntosh Court. Officials said 96 units were destroyed.

The hollowed-out design of the roof allowed the flames to spread unpredictably.

Officials said three people suffered minor injuries, including a firefighter. They are all expected to be OK.

A woman who lost everything she owned said her 12-year-old daughter was doing laundry when the fire broke out. The woman came back Thursday morning, hoping to get the clothes out of the dryer, so she could have more than just the clothes on her back.

Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights and the Red Cross are working together to help hundreds of residents and their families who were forced out of their homes. The Red Cross had 100 cots delivered to the shelter at the church. They were also assisting with food and water.

Because of its age, the 50-year-old complex was not required to have sprinklers.
