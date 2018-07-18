Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced

Firefighters are at the scene of a massive condominium complex fire in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.The fire is burning in the 800-block of McIntosh Court. Each time firefighters have appeared to get the blaze under control, flames have flared up again."It seems like it keeps getting bigger and bigger. They're trying to control it, it gets better, and then again there's more fire coming out," said Alfred Rubio, resident.Mayor Nicolas Helmer said firefighters responded to the complex at about 2 p.m. Helmer said the building where the fire began has 24 units, and that flames quickly spread to another 24-unit building next door. He expect there will be significant smoke damage to a third 24-unit building.The condo community has 300 units in total, in a series of connected buildings with courtyards between them.A resident said her children were playing outside Wednesday afternoon and alerted her to the fire. Video footage shows it may have started on the balcony of a corner condominium.Three people were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment. A fourth person suffered a dizzy spell and is also being treated, but Helmer said that person has a history of dizzy spells and it may have been unrelated to the fire. All reported injuries are minor, city officials said.Pets are feared dead if they were in units alone while their owners were at work, Helmer said.Helmer said all units have been evacuated. Several hundred residents were displaced. The Red Cross of Chicago said 10 responders are at the scene to help provide food, shelter and emotional support to the residents who have been displaced.There has been no word on the cause of the fire.Prospect Heights police are asking people to stay away from the area of Apple Drive and Plaza Drive while firefighters work.