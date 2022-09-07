Doctors urge men to get screened during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

A common cancer that can be treated when detected early tops our Healthbeat.

CHICAGO -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctor William Dahut with the American Cancer Society joined ABC7 to talk about why fewer people are going to get screenings in Chicago and why prostate cancer impacts men of color more.

Dr. Dahut also spoke about the common symptoms of prostate cancer and the age men should start prostate cancer screening.

The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer diagnosed among people born with a prostate in the United States.

Approximately 1 in 6 Black people with a prostate will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes compared to 1 in 8 white people.