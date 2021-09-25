S.E.A. Blue virtual run/walk to raise prostate cancer awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The S.E.A. Blue Walk is taking place this weekend to raise awareness about prostate cancer.Us Too International will hold the walk on Sunday, September 26 virtually. There is no cost to register, but those who fundraise or pay a $50 registration fee will receive a blue tie-dye t-shirt.Prostate cancer affects one in every nine men, and is the second largest cancer killer in men. African American men are 60% more likely to develop the disease.Us Too International is a nonprofit that serves the prostate cancer community by providing educational resources and support services at no charge.This includes more than 200 volunteer-led support groups across the country and abroad to help men and their spouses/partners and families make informed decisions about prostate cancer detection, treatment options and related side effects.The organization was founded by -- and continues to be governed by -- people directly affected by prostate cancer.For more information and to register for this virtual event, visit the