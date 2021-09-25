community

S.E.A. Blue virtual run/walk to raise prostate cancer awareness

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

S.E.A. Blue prostate cancer run/walk being held virtually

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The S.E.A. Blue Walk is taking place this weekend to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

Us Too International will hold the walk on Sunday, September 26 virtually. There is no cost to register, but those who fundraise or pay a $50 registration fee will receive a blue tie-dye t-shirt.

Prostate cancer affects one in every nine men, and is the second largest cancer killer in men. African American men are 60% more likely to develop the disease.

Us Too International is a nonprofit that serves the prostate cancer community by providing educational resources and support services at no charge.

This includes more than 200 volunteer-led support groups across the country and abroad to help men and their spouses/partners and families make informed decisions about prostate cancer detection, treatment options and related side effects.

The organization was founded by -- and continues to be governed by -- people directly affected by prostate cancer.

For more information and to register for this virtual event, visit the Us Too International website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolincoln parkeventscommunitycancer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Create colorful memories at Picturistik in Burbank
Treebeards brings comfort food with a Louisiana flair to Houston
Library honors the legendary Mexican actor's legacy
Keeping traditional Mexican music alive
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in South Shore; 1 killed, teen wounded
Man shoots 2 teens during carjacking in Hoffman Estates: police
Driver flees after slamming into River North diner, 4 injured: police
ESPN's College GameDay in Chicago for Notre Dame vs Wisconsin
Mother of missing veteran says 5-year-old case needs more attention
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
Show More
Death of Harvey girl killed by stray bullet on birthday still unsolved
Kierra Coles disappearance approaches 3 years with no break in case
Chicago pharmacist brings life-saving meds to seniors during pandemic
Shooting on CTA bus in Irving Park injures man
New report slams widely used Cook County electronic monitoring program
More TOP STORIES News