Crime & Safety

Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old

EMBED <>More Videos

Activist to hold protest at Department of Children and Family Services Friday over death of 2-year-old Ja'hir Gibbons

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community activist Andrew Holmes plans to hold a news conference and protest Friday morning at the Department of Children and Family Services headquarters, stemming from the murder of a toddler on Chicago's South Side.

Prosecutors said 2-year-old Ja'hir Gibbons was beaten to death Monday.

RELATED: Mother, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 2, in Washington Park

Now, DCFS is looking into whether a caseworker falsified records about a home visit just two days earlier.

Gibbons' father tells ABC7 he called DCFS several times to report his son was being abused.

"I feel that they ignored the abuse and they allowed Ja'hir to go back in the home and now he is dead," Gibbons said.

DCFS released a statement saying that as part of initial review of Ja'hir's casse, "DCFS learned that two separate and contradictory reports were submitted regarding this home visit" and have ordered an investigation into the caseworker responsible for it.

"During the investigation, the worker will not be permitted to have any contact with children or families. Falsifying records will not be tolerated, and DCFS will pursue all available discipline, including termination, if records were falsified," the statement from Interim Director Debra Dyer-Webster said.

DCFS said they found two reports submitted in the case; one from the morning of March 17 that said both children were in the home on March 16 at 12:30 p.m., and the second from the morning of March 19, that said only one child, Josiah, was home on March 16 at 12:45 p.m.

DCFS said the caseworker was employed by a private agency called Omni.

"I truly, truly believe that they should be held responsible for this," Gibbons said.

The boy's mother 28-year-old Brittany Hyc, was charged with child endangerment and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Dejon Waters, was charged with first degree murder.

Ja'hir will be laid to rest at the Westgate Funeral Home, 616 Washington St., Waukegan, on Saturday. Family members are trying to figure out how to pay for the services for a 2-year-old boy they did not think they would be saying goodbye to.

For information on making a donation for Ja'hir 's funeral expenses, click here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagochild abusechild deathchild killeddepartment of children and family services
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE; Dan Ryan partially closed after woman shot in car
R. Kelly in court Friday to request permission to travel to Dubai
Chicago AccuWeather: Fair skies, cool temps Friday morning
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
Zion military veteran missing since Friday
71-year-old battling cancer breaks planking world record
Show More
Peoples Gas CEO defends consumer cost of gas line replacement project
13-year-old boy missing from Logan Square
Brother at center of Jussie Smollett case competes in Chicago boxing match
Pregnant woman stabbed 10 times during carjacking in Los Angeles
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
More TOP STORIES News