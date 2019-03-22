Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community activist Andrew Holmes plans to hold a news conference and protest Friday morning at the Department of Children and Family Services headquarters, stemming from the murder of a toddler on Chicago's South Side.
Prosecutors said 2-year-old Ja'hir Gibbons was beaten to death Monday.
RELATED: Mother, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 2, in Washington Park
Now, DCFS is looking into whether a caseworker falsified records about a home visit just two days earlier.
Gibbons' father tells ABC7 he called DCFS several times to report his son was being abused.
"I feel that they ignored the abuse and they allowed Ja'hir to go back in the home and now he is dead," Gibbons said.
DCFS released a statement saying that as part of initial review of Ja'hir's casse, "DCFS learned that two separate and contradictory reports were submitted regarding this home visit" and have ordered an investigation into the caseworker responsible for it.
"During the investigation, the worker will not be permitted to have any contact with children or families. Falsifying records will not be tolerated, and DCFS will pursue all available discipline, including termination, if records were falsified," the statement from Interim Director Debra Dyer-Webster said.
DCFS said they found two reports submitted in the case; one from the morning of March 17 that said both children were in the home on March 16 at 12:30 p.m., and the second from the morning of March 19, that said only one child, Josiah, was home on March 16 at 12:45 p.m.
DCFS said the caseworker was employed by a private agency called Omni.
"I truly, truly believe that they should be held responsible for this," Gibbons said.
The boy's mother 28-year-old Brittany Hyc, was charged with child endangerment and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Dejon Waters, was charged with first degree murder.
Ja'hir will be laid to rest at the Westgate Funeral Home, 616 Washington St., Waukegan, on Saturday. Family members are trying to figure out how to pay for the services for a 2-year-old boy they did not think they would be saying goodbye to.
For information on making a donation for Ja'hir 's funeral expenses, click here.
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News